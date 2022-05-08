The Iowa State women’s golf team begins the NCAA Regionals on Monday, traveling to Stanford, California along with 11 other golf teams.
Iowa State is the sixth seed in the Stanford Regional and is making its 12th-straight appearance to an NCAA regional. The Cyclones are among six other Big 12 women’s golf teams to make the NCAA regionals.
The course at Stanford Golf Course will be a par-71 at 6,291 yards. The teams will play three rounds over a three-day span and the top four teams from those three rounds will advance to the NCAA Championship.
Heading into the regionals Iowa State is currently ranked 36th in the nation according to Golfstat.com.
This year’s regionals will mark Iowa State’s 16th regional in women’s golf history. The golfers competing this year for the Cyclones will be Taglao Jeeravivtaporn, Liyana Durisic, Ruby Chou, Charley Jacobs and Warda Rawof.
The Cyclones advanced to their first and only NCAA Championships back in 2014. In 2021, the Cyclones were also in the Stanford Regional. Iowa State competed in the regional against 17 other teams and placed 14th overall.
The Cyclones shot 888 overall and 296 in the first round, 297 in the second round and 295 in the third round. Durisic lead the Cyclones at the Stanford regional in 2021.
Durisic was able to finish tied for 36th shooting a 218. Jeeravivitaporn was not far behind shooting a 219 and taking a tie for 38th.
Iowa State will be teeing off at 10 a.m. and can be followed live at Golfstat.com.
