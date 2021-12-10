The Iowa State Track and Field team is back in action on Saturday in Ames for the annual ISU Holiday Invitational.
After an impressive display at the Woo Pig Classic and the BU Season Opener, the Cyclones are focused for this weekend's invitational.
The main focus for the men this weekend will be the 800-meter run. The men who ran in the Woo Pig Classic will be aiming to get into NCAA qualifying range. The group running consists of Cebastian Gentil, Jason Gomez, Darius Kipyego, Frank Hayes and Alex Lamong who will all be aiming for NCAA qualifying times.
There will also be runners for the 60-meter dash, the mile run, 3,000-meter run, 60-meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay. In addition, there will be men participating in the shot put and the weight throw events.
As for the Cyclone women, there will be runners in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter run, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, the mile run, 3,000-meter run, 60-meter hurdles, 4x400 relay along with participants in the eight throw, long jump and high jump.
Antonella Creazzola is returning after representing Venezuela at the Pan American Junior Games in Colombia as she is listed to participate in the weight throw. All eyes will be on Creazzola for that event having just returned from representing her country.
A common theme for this weekend's invitational is the amount of new faces.
Dan O’Mara is returning to Iowa State as a ‘new’ assistant coach after spending 12 seasons at the University of Northern Iowa and Kurtis Brondyke will also serve as a new assistant coach having just retired as a professional decathlete.
The Cyclones are hoping for another impressive weekend having caught the eyes of many last weekend with Wesley Kiptoo headlining the BU Season Opener and breaking his own record in the indoor 5K.
The ISU Holiday Invitational begins at noon Saturday at Lied Recreation Center with events set to take place throughout the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.