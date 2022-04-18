The Cyclones will soon have an addition to the quarterback room.
JJ Kohl, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, announced via Twitter Monday that he would be taking his talents to Ames.
My teammates made this possible! 100% Committed! 🌪Go Cyclones!🌪 pic.twitter.com/OEfXwxPudw— JJ Kohl (@JJKohl3) April 19, 2022
Kohl hails from Ankeny, Iowa, and is rated as the third-best player in Iowa according to 247 Sports, and ranks as the 17th best quarterback in the nation in the 2023 class.
Kohl also held offers from nearby schools such as Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas as well as Florida State, Pittsburgh and Penn State. He's currently the highest rated recruit for Iowa State in the 2023 class.
He is the 12th highest-rated player the Cyclones have ever had, one spot behind Breece Hall and six spots behind their assumed 2022 starter, Hunter Dekkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.