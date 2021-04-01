T.J. Otzelberger told the media Thursday that Iowa State's roster is in need of more size and physicality in the front court. And by the end of the day, he found someone who might be able to help with that.
Iowa State landed 6-foot, 10-inch Denver forward Robert Jones, who announced his transfer on Twitter.
Thank you to the University of Denver for accepting me and for a great two years of growth and friendship. I’ve decided to further my career at Iowa State. Excited to start this new chapter of my journey. pic.twitter.com/K771nwGDRI— Robert Jones (@robbyj1415) April 1, 2021
“We’re definitely in need of some more physicality on the front line," Otzelberger said during a media session Thursday.
The addition of Jones is the second big-man the Cyclones have landed from the transfer portal this offseason, with Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc also joining the 2021-22 roster.
Jones averaged 9.1 points per game and 5.0 rebounds for the Pioneers in the Summit League last season in his 15 games played. The junior started 23 games as a freshman at Denver, averaging 9.0 points per game and 4.7 rebounds.
Iowa State's front court took a hit with the departure of Solomon Young, but with Kunc, Jones, Xavier Foster and George Conditt IV, the Cyclones have gained some depth and versatility at a position Otzelberger expects to play a big part of the 2021-22 season.
