Iowa State kicked its season off against the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday. The Cyclones lost to the Ragin’ Cajuns 31-14.
Both teams experienced slow starts, with the first score of the game coming from an Iowa State one-yard touchdown run from redshirt senior running back Kene Nwangwu with 4:28 left in the second quarter.
Louisiana’s Chris Smith responded quickly with a 94-yard kick return touchdown following the Nwangwu touchdown.
The Cyclones regained the lead from an 11-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Breece Hall.
The Ragin’ Cajuns kicked a field goal going into half to cut the Cyclones lead down to 14-10.
Louisiana took control in the second half of the game starting with Levi Lewis connecting with Peter LeBlanc for a 78-yard touchdown, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns their first lead of the game.
Louisiana’s special teams struck again with Eric Garror returning an Iowa State punt 83 yards for a touchdown.
Trey Ragas sealed the victory for Louisiana with a two yard rushing touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game.
