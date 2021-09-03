Iowa State finished the first of three matches that the team will play at the Penn State Classic Friday morning, claiming a 3-1 victory over LSU. This win boosted the team's record to 3-0 on the season.
The Cyclones did not get off to the best start, as they made a pair of attack errors, a service error and a bad set, putting them behind 7-0 early. As the set continued, neither team was able to build anything more than a 3-0 run, with LSU taking the set 25-16.
Outside hitter Annie Hatch recorded three kills and a block, leading the Cyclones overall through the first set. Iowa State could not put a stop to Taylor Bannister of LSU, who recorded four kills, two aces and a block to open the match.
After falling behind 3-1 in the second set, Iowa State took eight of the next nine points. LSU hung around before tying the set at 19 thanks to a 3-0 run. The back and forth set ended with a late surge from the Cyclones, earning them a 25-22 set win.
Iowa State had an extremely balanced distribution during the first two sets with a pair of players with four kills and three more with three. Setter Jaden Newsome played a major role on the attack, scoring four kills with a 1.000 hitting percentage to begin the match.
A handful of blocks as a team put the Cyclones ahead early in the third set, and the team did not look back. A 7-1 run late in the set was all that Iowa State needed to claim a 25-18 set victory. The team tallied five blocks as a whole in the third set alone.
Middle blocker Candelaria Herrera had the hot hand during the third set, finishing with four kills and four blocks. Herrera finished the match with eight kills on eleven attempts in addition to eight blocks.
Eleanor Holthaus recorded a trio of early kills for Iowa State during the fourth set, as the team got out to a 11-9 advantage. LSU would battle back however, scoring a 3-0 run to put the team up 15-13.The Cyclones battled back with a 3-0 run of their own to put them up 20-18 heading into an LSU timeout. Iowa State maintained the momentum, posting a 25-23 win in set four to take the match.
Annie Hatch led the team in kills with 11 to go along with a .280 hitting percentage.
Iowa State will return to action at 7 p.m. against 17th ranked Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.