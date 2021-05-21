After splitting the season series with the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Panthers, the Cyclones matched up against UNI one more time at the Columbia Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Columbia, Missouri. Iowa State was not able to take down the in-state opponent in the third meeting, falling 8-0 in five innings.
Pitcher Ellie Spelhaug got out of the first inning quickly, but the top of the second was a different story. UNI plated four runs in the second thanks to Brooke Snider's two RBI double to left and a two RBI single off the bat of Emmy Wells.
In the top of the third, the Cyclones put in pitcher Karlie Charles with runners on first and second base and only one out. Charles was not able to escape the jam as a single by Madison Parks drove in one run to extend the Panther lead to 5-0.
This was followed by an opposite field three-run home run by Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Sammey Bunch. This was the 22nd home run of the season for Bunch, boosting the UNI lead to 8-0.
The Cyclones went down in order in the fifth, giving UNI an 8-0 win. Lost in the slugging of the Panthers was an outstanding performance by pitcher Kailyn Packard, only surrendering one hit over five innings pitched.
Iowa State Coach Jamie Pinkerton hopes to forget about Friday's game and play better softball Saturday.
"Obviously, we didn't play well tonight, and we've got to flush it pretty quick and then come back tomorrow afternoon and have a different mindset," he said. "I have full confidence our women will do that."
Iowa State will return to action in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday facing the loser of Friday night's matchup of Missouri and UIC.
