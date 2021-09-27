The Iowa State women’s golf endured a rough start to the Schooner Fall Classic Sunday. The Cyclones sat in ninth place of 15 teams after the first round and things remain that way after two 36 holes.
After shooting 292 in the first round (+12), they slightly improved their round two score to 288 (+8). They sit at +20 heading into the final day, nine strokes behind Big 12 rival Baylor for a potential top five finish. Oklahoma State is blowing out the competition, as they’re the only team under par at -11, up 18 strokes on Illinois.
Individually, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn sits in contention for a potential win. She is tied-for-second after shooting 68 and 70, respectively. At -2, Jeeravivitaporn remains four strokes behind Oklahoma State’s Caley McGinty (-6). As for the rest of the team, Warda Rawof is tied-for-24th (+4) and Ruby Chou and June Song sit outside of the top 40.
Liyana Durisic was not able to pick up from where she left off at the Wolverine Invitational, as a triple bogey on the front nine led to her being tied-for-60th (+6) after the first 18. She bounced back with a second round 72, but remains back in a tie for 47th place at +8.
After an injury-plagued 2020 season, Charley Jacobs made her season debut, but withdrew due to undisclosed reasons after shooting 75.
The women tee off Monday to finish off the Schooner Fall Classic. They’ll need a bounce back round in order to finish in a position they are satisfied with.
