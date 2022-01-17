Following a week that saw the Cyclone women's basketball team pick up two conference wins on the road, with one coming in dramatic fashion against Kansas State and one coming in dominating fashion against Oklahoma State, the team has moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest AP poll.
This marks the program’s highest AP ranking in 20 years.
⬆️2⃣ this week to #7 in the @AP_Top25! Our highest AP ranking since January 2002!🌪🏀🌪 pic.twitter.com/mfDJP8ft4x— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 17, 2022
Iowa State has started the season 16-1, the first time in program history.
Elsewhere in the conference, Kansas State dropped out of the top-25 while Oklahoma moved up nine spots to No. 14 and Baylor and Texas are tied at No. 15. Kansas is another team from the conference that received votes.
Looking ahead, the Cyclones will continue their difficult stretch on Wednesday with a matchup against the Longhorns. The game will be played at 6:30 at Hilton Coliseum. It is Iowa State’s only game this week.
