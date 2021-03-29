Iowa State men's golf was back in action for day two of the Hootie at Bulls Bay Tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina, on Monday.
After ending Sunday sitting in 14th out of 16 teams, the Cyclones improved by five strokes Monday and moved up one spot to 13th.
Auburn and North Carolina State sit tied for first at 13 under par and a total score of 563. Iowa State is shooting nine over par with a total score of 585.
Tripp Kinney is currently leading the team at one under par. After shooting three under on the first nine holes in round two, Kinney double bogey’d on the back nine and shot two over.
Frank Lindwall has the hot hand going into round three. He shot three over par on the front nine and bounced back with four birdies on the back nine, shooting four under and finishing at one under for the day.
The difference between 13th and a share of a top 10 spot is only three strokes. After having four double bogeys in round two there are spots the Cyclones can clean up.
Iowa State will look to finish strong when they tee off for round three Tuesday morning.
Iowa State Scores
T17. Tripp Kinney - (72,71)
T34. Frank Lindwall - (74, 71)
T59. Lachlan Barker - (73, 75)
T62. Rick Costello - (76, 73)
T91. Nate Vance - (77, 81)
T93. Bryce Hammer (Individual) - (78, 81)
