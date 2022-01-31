Wins over Oklahoma State in Stillwater and Missouri in Hilton Coliseum have T.J. Otzelberger's Cyclones up three spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll released Monday.
It's the Cyclones' first rise in the AP Poll since late December and it comes after their first undefeated week since conference play began.
Iowa State is 3-5 in Big 12 play and currently sits tied for sixth in the standings with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Kansas Jayhawks are alone on top of the standings with a 6-1 conference record.
There are four other Big 12 teams currently ranked in the AP Poll. Kansas fell five spots to No. 10, Baylor dropped four spots to No. 8, Texas Tech ranks No. 14 and the Longhorns have entered the poll at. No. 23 after participating in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Cyclones welcome the Jayhawks to town Tuesday before traveling to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.