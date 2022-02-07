Following a season-sweep of Kansas State on Wednesday and another of Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Iowa State women’s basketball program has moved back into the top-10 in the latest AP top-25 poll at No. 9.
Outside of the Cyclones, there are four total teams representing the conference in Monday's newest rankings.
Baylor fell one spot to No. 10, Oklahoma moved up six spots to No. 12 and Texas fell three spots to No. 16. Kansas State is the team receiving the most votes outside of the top-25.
The Cyclones will return to action Saturday on the road against TCU. Oklahoma, who Iowa State is tied atop the Big 12 standings with, will have a tough road matchup against Texas on the same day.
Something to watch as the end of the regular season gets closer: Ashley Joens is just 44 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in Iowa State program history.
She needs to average just 6.3 points-per-game, excluding any postseason games, to claim the top spot.
