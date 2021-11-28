Following a season that resulted in a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 with a 16-11 overall record and 8-8 conference record, Iowa State volleyball is headed to Minneapolis for the NCAA tournament.
Making the tournament as an unseeded team, the Cyclones face off against Stanford in the first round. Some familiar faces in Baylor and Minnesota are in Iowa State’s portion of the bracket.
The bottom left portion of the bracket.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/tnNqc4IPMD— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 29, 2021
Stanford finished the regular season with a record of 18-10, and it holds impressive victories over Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Utah and Washington State.
This comes after the team missed the big dance in a down season last year for Iowa State, and the program has now made the postseason in 14 out of 17 seasons under Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
WE'RE IN!!!!!!We are headed to Minnesota and will play Stanford in the First Round of the #NCAAVB Championship! pic.twitter.com/uMqqR75bSw— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 29, 2021
Iowa State’s match against the Cardinals is this Friday.
