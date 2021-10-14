The Iowa State Cyclones fell 2-1 in a close match-up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thursday, with their record now falling to 4-8.
The match was well-contested by the Cyclones, but the team was caught out of position twice which allowed Texas Tech to steal the win.
In the first half, both teams had a very evenly contested match-up as the Cyclones seemed prepared to play against one of the top teams in the conference.
The Cyclones were able to create a few chances and even dictated the play for a good chunk of minutes against a top Red Raiders team. The Cyclones finished off the first half with two shots on goal to the Red Raiders four.
Iowa State also had four corner kicks, one of which almost resulted in their first goal, but the match remained scoreless.
In addition to creating chances, the Cyclones were at their best defensively as they were not afraid to put in a challenge. The team remained strong in the tackle and applied enough pressure to not allow Texas Tech to find the back of the net.
In the second half, the Cyclones finally broke through in the 49th minute. The goal came as Kenady Adams had a strike from outside the box which hit the crossbar and Mira Emma headed the rebound into the back of the net. That marked Emma’s third goal of the season.
Texas Tech was able to up the tempo a bit after the Cyclones went up 1-0 and nearly tied the game up midway through the second half. Although Texas Tech nearly broke through from a free kick, their goal was called off for offsides.
In the 74th minute, the Red Raiders were able to tie the match up 1-1, as Kirsten Davis, who had plenty of opportunities all game, beat Jordan Silkowitz at the near post.
Following the equalizer, the Red Raiders were able to take the lead in the 85th minute after a Gisselle Kozarski header was able to find the back of the net.
The Cyclones will hope to bounce back from this match and keep the same energy they had this game headed into Sunday when they face TCU at home. That game will kick-off at 1 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
