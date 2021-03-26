The Iowa State softball team started off Big 12 play with a long-awaited home matchup against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.
The Cyclones took a 9-7 loss to the Sooners but still made improvements on the offensive side to make it close toward the end.
Iowa State shortstop Sami Williams was able to bring some momentum to the first inning with a home run to left field that tied the game 2-2, helping bring her teammate Carli Spelhaug home.
From the Cyclones' perspective, offense needs to show up throughout against a tough opponent like the Sooners.
“I believe we played well offensively [Friday], but [Saturday] we want to play like the Iowa State team that I know we are and who we have been all season,” Iowa State head coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
The Cyclones tied the game up at 2-2 in the first inning but slowly trailed behind for the majority of the game up until the 7th inning to make the game more interesting.
“After that second inning, I feel like we had a few struggles but once that 7th inning hit we were able to come back together and make some improvements offensively and bring the score a little closer,” Iowa State pitcher Karlie Charles said.
The seventh inning was a huge inning for the Cyclones, bringing the game close in score after falling behind in past innings.
Mikayla Ramos, catcher, was able to hit a double down the left field line, with two already on base, sending Lea Nelson, pinch-runner, and Angelica Gonzalez, pinch runner, home. Up to bat again, Ramos was able to hit a home run down the left field line, sending Williams home from an error on third base.
Right fielder Malaysia Ochoa struck out swinging, bringing the final score against Oklahoma 9-7.
“We definitely needed to make some adjustments and we did that towards the end, but we’re looking forward to playing again [Saturday] and making those adjustments earlier in the game,” Sami Williams said.
The Cyclones play against No. 1 Oklahoma in Ames in hopes of better offense Saturday at 1 p.m at the Cyclone sports complex.
