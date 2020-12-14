Following a blowout win against the North Dakota State Bison behind a career-high 25 points from freshman Lexi Donarski, the Cyclones look ahead to an in-state rivalry game against the University of Northern Iowa.
Donarski, in the Cyclones' 85-64 win against the Bison, finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help lead the team to victory.
With that contribution against the Bison, Donarski was able to show her progression as a player and as a scorer for the Cyclones, which Head Coach Bill Fennelly hopes she can build upon.
“She should have a high level of confidence and she should be moving forward in the way that she’s developing on a daily basis,” Fennelly said. “Like for every great player you’re never satisfied, you never settle for anything. She played a great game on Saturday and she should be very proud of that but, like I said, there’s so much more to learn and grow from.”
With an extra confidence boost after last game's performance, Donarski can become a consistent scorer for the team to try to help take some pressure off of leading scorer and junior guard Ashley Joens.
Joens is averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds so far this season and the game against the Bison proved that with more balanced scoring among the team, the Cyclones can run away with games early on.
Fennelly believes balanced scoring will be crucial this season if the Cyclones want to see more success like they did Saturday.
“I do think the ability for other people to make shots and to create offense is going to be huge for us,” Fennelly said. “Not just tomorrow but throughout the season. I do think the balance we showed Saturday was really good to see and something that has to be there to try and get better.”
Heading into their next game against Northern Iowa, the Cyclones will hope to have another night like they had against the Bison with more people stepping up and making shots. If the balance is there scoring-wise and on defense as well, the Cyclones will be in good shape for the long season ahead.
Their matchup against the University of Northern Iowa Panthers will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, as Iowa State hopes to continue its winning ways.
