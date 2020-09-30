Following a 2-1 double overtime win against Baylor, the Cyclones now set their sights on TCU on Friday to try and pick up their second conference win for the first time since the 2018 season.
The Cyclones earned their first Big 12 win since the 2018-19 season after freshman Olivia Edwards found the back of the net in the second period of overtime against the Bears. The Cyclones hope to keep it going from their first win of the season, keeping the momentum going for their next meeting at TCU.
“It’s been the best part of two years since we’ve won a conference game so it was important to get that first one out of the way,” Head Coach Matt Fannon said. “I think the more weeks that go by without it [winning] happening the more it plays on our minds and I think it was starting to play on our minds.”
After the last-minute loss to Oklahoma State the week prior, the Cyclones felt as if they deserved a win and they finally got it.
The win came thanks to a long range strike from sophomore Kenady Adams in the first half and Edwards’ golden goal in the second overtime.
Having not had a Big 12 win in two seasons, that winning feeling has taken over the players and coaching staff.
“I was so happy,” said senior McKenna Schultz. “It has felt like a really long time coming and kind of a relief knowing we can finish off a game in double overtime like that.
“For my whole career here it's been a struggle. We are always in the game but can’t get over that hump so that feeling was awesome.”
Sophomore midfielder Mira Emma believes one of the reasons for this win was their new winning mentality.
“I think our mindset, especially this year, has changed significantly in everything that we do,” Emma said. “[Also] just becoming winners and believing in ourselves that we can win those games in tough situations.”
Heading into the game against TCU, Fannon expects another tough challenge against a very athletic side.
“I think TCU are a really talented soccer team, very athletic and they play a very pretty brand of soccer,” Fannon said. “There’s no easy game whatsoever in the Big 12. They’re currently undefeated and this is the fourth game in a row we’re going into where the other team is undefeated.
“I think we know that we need to come out of the game and be ready and play all 90 minutes as well as we can because they’re a very talented team.”
Iowa State will face off against TCU seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
