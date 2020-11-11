Iowa State Women’s basketball announced three new signings for the 2021-22 season on National Signing Day.
Those three are guard Denae Fritz and forwards Maggie Vick and Izzi Zingaro.
Fritz is a 5 foot 11 inch guard from Maryville, Tennessee, who averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists per game in high school. She’s earned Region MVP for the last two seasons and has been named on the All-District team on three occasions. She’s on pace to break Maryville High School’s career rebound record this year and has also earned All-State honors.
Fritz was originally born in Ames and both of her parents were Cyclones as well.
“She has a variety of skill sets that can impact winning in many different ways,” Cyclones Head Coach Bill Fennelly said in the announcement. “Denae is ultra-competitive and will help our team at both ends of the floor with her versatility.”
Vick is a 6 foot 4 inch forward also hailing from Tennessee. The Morristown native averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds in her junior season at Lakeway Christian Academy. She is a top 100 prospect on prospects Nation who led her team to the NACA National Championship last season as well.
She currently holds Lakeway’s all time record for career rebounds and blocks and is also a successful volleyball player.
“Maggie loves to compete and that makes her someone we are excited to get in our system,” Fennelly said.
Izzi Zingaro is a 6 foot 4 inch forward out of Bolton, Ontario, Canada, who becomes Iowa State’s second-ever recruit from Canada.
Zingaro averaged 24 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in her last season for Caledon Academy. She also has competed with Canada Basketball on numerous occasions and was part of the U15 Team Ontario squad which won the National Championship.
“Izzi is a post player that fills an an important need for our team,” Fennelly said “It is exciting to add months Canadian to the Cyclones family.”
Fennelly is ecstatic to have signed this group of players for the 2021-22 season as they fit the program in his eyes.
“This class fits the culture of our program and will add to the Iowa State way,” Fennelly said. “They are fantastic young people from families that will have an impact on our basketball team and entire University community.”
