Iowa State soccer lost against a familiar TCU team in the quarter-finals of the Big 12 Championship on Friday as the match went into penalty kicks.
Iowa State was out-possessed and out-shot on the day but that did not stop the Cyclones from going to penalties with one of the best teams in the country and the number one seed in the conference.
The game was very much so in favor of TCU, especially considering that the last time the two met the Horned Frogs won 3-0. Despite this, the Cyclones were able to hold TCU off for the entirety of the game.
The Cyclones had just a single shot on goal and were out-possessed almost all game but they were able to hold their defensive shape for the entire match.
In addition to the defense, Iowa State goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz also played a big role in the match. She ended the game with five saves, all of which were important for keeping the match close.
The first half saw the Cyclones absorb pressure for nearly all of the 45 minutes with TCU recording six shots. The second half saw more of the same as the Cyclones had a few chances to counter attack but those opportunities ultimately came to nothing.
The overtime period saw TCU in all out attack mode as they were in the Cyclones half of the field the majority of both halves. Despite this, the Cyclones were able to hold on and make it to penalties.
Iowa State ended up falling in a close penalties affair as it came down to the final kick for TCU. Silkowitz made a huge save to keep the Cyclones in it but three missed penalties from the team hurt them in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.