From two wins to the top-10.
Iowa State men's basketball vaulted into the top-10 of the latest AP top-25 on Monday, checking in at No. 9 after beating Southeastern Louisiana 77-54 on Sunday to improve to 11-0.
This is the first time Iowa State has been in the top-10 since December 2015.
The 11-0 record is the second-best start in school history (14-0, 2013-14). The 11-game win streak stands as the third-best streak in school history.
The Cyclones are one of six remaining undefeated teams in the country, with the No. 1 Baylor Bears as the only other Big 12 school with a perfect record.
Iowa State is set to face Chicago State 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. After Tuesday's game, the Cyclones will enter league play and welcome No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 1 to Hilton.
