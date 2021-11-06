The elite competition at the ITA Fall Nationals proves too much for the Cyclones to handle as their weekend comes to a close on Saturday.
Thasaporn Naklo started the day off for the Cyclones by taking the first set 6-0 against Pepperdine University’s Lisa Zaar. Naklo was not able to build off the momentum in the first set and was defeated by Zaar 4-6, 5-7 in the last two sets of the match.
Although Naklo was eliminated from the singles tournament, her weekend was not over yet. Naklo and Christin Hsieh faced Michigan State’s Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz in the doubles consolation quarterfinal. The Michigan State duo proved to be too much for the Cyclones to handle defeating them 6-3, 6-4 and eliminating them from the tournament.
Naklo finished the tournament 2-2 in singles play, bringing her overall fall season record to 12-3. Naklo and Hsieh ended the fall season with a 9-4 record as a duo. Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas ended the tournament with a loss on Friday to finish the season with a 9-3 record.
Although Iowa State did not make it to the finals brackets, history was made nonetheless. The ITA Fall National Championships should give the players ideas of what to work on and how to succeed in the spring.
