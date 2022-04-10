The Iowa State women’s golf team will begin play Monday at The Bruzzy in Gainesville, Texas, ready to bounce back from the team’s recent 12th place last Wednesday at the Silverado Showdown.
Iowa State was able to move back up in the rankings to 37th nationally despite a tough week and a 12th place finish.
The Cyclones totaled 902 shots across the three rounds played at the Silverado Showdown.
In the Silverado Showdown, Liyana Durisic finished tied for 33rd, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 22nd, Ruby Chou and Charley Jacobs tied for 49th and Warda Rawof tied for 70th.
The average score per player for all three rounds in the tournament was 75.71.
Fourteen teams will compete at The Bruzzy, with four of the teams ranked in the top-25. No. 7 Oklahoma St., No. 13 Texas, No. 17 Baylor and No. 21 Texas Tech.
Kansas State will be the only team at the tournament not ranked in the top-100.
Monday will mark just the third time the Cyclones have been a part of this tournament. Iowa State last played at The Bruzzy in 2018 and 2021.
In 2018, the Cyclones were able to tie for 2nd place out of 15 teams. Iowa State had five of its six golfers in the top-20. Celia Barquin Arozamena in the tournament finished tied for 4th.
In 2021, Iowa State finished 7th overall out of 15 teams. The Cyclones had a total of 874 shots in the tournament. Durisic and Amelia Grohn finished in the top-25.
Follow along with the tournament at golfstat.com.
