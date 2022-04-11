The Iowa State women’s golf team finished day one of The Bruzzy in seventh place on Monday.
Day one of The Bruzzy consisted of two rounds, but the second round was halted due to darkness.
Iowa State shot 296 in round one and was shooting 273 before play was halted.
The Cyclones have five golfers competing in The Bruzzy: Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Liyana Durisic, Warda Rawof, Charley Jacobs and Ruby Chou.
Baylor is currently in first place as a team after shooting 281 (-7) and 275 (-13).
Durisic leads the Cyclones
After day one and two rounds of play, Liyana Durisic is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboards.
In round one, Durisic shot a 71 (-1). In round two, she shot a 61 (-2) with two holes left before play was halted.
Durisic had three birdies in round one and on the par-five hole 10, she had a double bogey, her only mishap in the round. Two of Durisic’s birdies came on the back nine on hole’s 13 and 15.
In round two, Durisic had three birdies again and only one mishap, a bogey on hole 14. In this round, she had two birdies on the back nine again, this time on hole’s 11 and 12.
Tale of two rounds
In the first round of The Bruzzy, the Cyclones continued their struggles from the Silverado Showdown and finished the first round shooting 296 (+8).
The second round of the day was a better turnaround for the Cyclones. Shooting 273 (+3) so far in the second round, Iowa State has some momentum heading into round three on Tuesday.
Jeeravivitaporn had a much better second round, shooting 69 (+1) with one hole to play. In round one, she shot 76 (+4) and only had one birdie.
In the second round, Jeeravivitaporn was able to get an eagle on hole 18 and two birdies on holes seven and 10.
Warda Rawof also had a better second round. In round one, Rawof shot 77 (+5), and in round two, she has shot a 69 (+2). Rawof is currently tied for 50th after day one.
Round three
Iowa State is currently behind Texas and North Texas who are both tied for fifth at 581 (+5).
In round three of The Bruzzy in 2021, the Cyclones shot 290 after a 294 second round to take 7th place. Durisic shot a 70 (-2) to tie for 18th.
Jeeravivitaporn in the 2021 Bruzzy, in the third round, shot a 76 (+4) which got her into a tie for 29th.
The Cyclones will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the third and final round at The Bruzzy. The round can be followed at golfstat.com.
