The Iowa State men’s golf team finished in 11th place at the Spartan Collegiate after the second and final day of competition on Tuesday.
Iowa finished 12 under par to come out on top, and had the top two golfers of the event in Mac McClear and Alex Schaake.
After the first two rounds on Monday, the Cyclones were sitting at 12th out of 16 teams. Scoring 298 and 289 in rounds one and two, the team saved its best round for last, scoring 284 Tuesday afternoon and finishing with a total score of 871.
Leading the way for the Cyclones was junior Lachlan Barker, who finished tied for ninth after putting up scores of 73-72-68.
Senior Tripp Kinney was one stroke behind Barker, finishing tied for 12th with scores of 74-70-70.
The Cyclones will be back in action Mar. 20-21 at the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
Iowa State Scores:
T9. Lachlan Barker (73-72-68, 213)
T12. Tripp Kinney (74-70-70, 214)
T42. Frank Lindwall (72-75-73, 220)
T63. Nate Vance (80-73-73, 226)
T66. Brock Barnhart (79-74-75, 228)
