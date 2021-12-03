The Woo Pig Classic, held in Fayetteville, Ark., saw the Iowa State Cyclones track and field team come out with some impressive times on Friday.
The team participated in the 600-meter run, 1000-meter run, 5000-meter run and the 4x400 meter relay race.
The 600-meter run was the first race to take place and the Cyclones had four of five runners finish within the top five. Jason Gomez, Nehemia Too, Alex Lomong and Darius Kipyego finished in that order from second place to fifth.
Their times came in the 2:21 mark as David Thompson and Joe Schaefer finished in seventh and 11th respectively with times of 2:24.84 and 2:26.89 with Tanner Anderson finishing with a DNF.
Senior Festus Lagat finished first with a time of 2:20.10, but ran with an unattached affiliation.
Frank Hayes and Cebastian Gentil participated in the 1000-meter run and they both placed within the top 10.
Gentil finished fourth with a time of 1:17.93 and Hayes finished in seventh with a time of 1:18.65.
In the men's 5000-meter run, Gable Sieperda, Thomas Pollard, Chad Johnson and Ezekiel Rop ran with Ryan Ford, who was unattached.
Ford came in third with a time of 13:44.30 with Sieperda and Pollard following with times of 13:44.75 and 13:45.34.
Johnson and Rop finished in eighth and ninth place with times of 13:57.25 and 13:58.62 respectively.
The final event the Cyclones took part in was the 4x400 meter relay which saw the team come in fifth place with a time of 3:19.05. Texas A&M took first in that event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.