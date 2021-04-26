The Iowa State softball team has a home-field advantage against Kansas City on Tuesday and hopes to grab a few road wins this weekend against Texas Tech after another series defeat at the hands of Baylor over the weekend.
The Cyclones are meeting up with Kansas City for the first time this season at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
Coming in with a 24-18 record and a five-game win streak, Kansas City has the respect of Iowa State.
“We haven’t met up with Kansas City yet this season but we know that they are a good ball team, so we are hoping for a good matchup and a good ball game,” Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
The team plays Kansas City at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Later in the week, the Cyclones will travel to take on Texas Tech for the first time this season in Lubbock, Texas.
“We are ready to go 3-0 against a Big 12 team because we haven’t been able to grab those wins as we wanted in the past weeks,” Pinkerton said.
Iowa State starts its first day of play against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Cyclones begin their second day of play at 4 p.m. Saturday and the series finale is at noon Sunday.
“The girls are ready for another week of games and we know that each ball program is good, which means that they have to play to the fullest potential that I know they can,” Pinkerton said.
The Cyclones are 1-11 in the Big 12 Conference and have not won a series since it swept St. Louis University on March 19-21.
