The Iowa State softball team has a home-field advantage against in-state rival Drake on Tuesday.
The Cyclones have already played Drake three separate times this season, winning all three matchups.
The most recent meeting with Drake was back on March 30, which the Cyclones won 12-5.
“We have beaten Drake the past three times, it is always hard to beat the same team three times, but to do it four times is a challenge,” Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
The team plays Drake at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
“We started out the season in the top 25 and these past few weeks have been a struggle against ranked teams in the top 10, so a win tomorrow would be a great boost for our confidence,” Pinkerton said.
The Cyclones are hoping to snatch a win against Drake after losing three consecutive games to No. 7 Texas in Big 12 conference play.
“Drake has a good program and they have a strong offense and we are looking forward to playing them once again,” Pinkerton said.
