The Iowa State Cyclones have lost their last two games against Baylor and West Virginia and are now looking to bounce back in their next game against Texas Tech on Saturday.
The last time out against the Red Raiders, the Cyclones won in a convincing fashion in a 99-72 blowout and hope to repeat on Saturday. That game saw freshman Lexi Donarski score 25 points in a career night for herself and fellow freshman Kylie Feuerbach and Emily Ryan.
The freshman trio took over the game against the Red Raiders as the three lead the way for the Cyclones in scoring with Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott contributing as well.
In their last game against West Virginia the Cyclones fell 56-65 in a close affair with one of the top teams in the Big 12. It was a tough display on offense as Ashley Joens was the only Cyclone in double digits with 17 points but, multiple Cyclones put up five to nine points.
The Cyclones will hope to get back to winning ways Saturday as head coach Bill Fennelly evaluates what his team needs to do in order to win.
“We have to be better at certain things and I don’t put as much stock in the first time we play a team,” Fennelly said. “Last year we went to Tech and won easy and they came here and beat us so, they have the capability with Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon.”
“For us it’s really just reevaluating and analyzing our rotations now that we Maggie’s not playing, attention to detail and the scouting report and obviously we have to have a better shooting night than we had the other night,” Fennelly continued.
Iowa State will hope to end its two game losing streak Saturday afternoon against the Texas Tech Red Raiders which would help it get back on track in the Big 12. The Cyclones record currently sits at 11-7 (7-4 Big 12) and given there are only six games left this season, they will hopefully end on a high note starting with this game.
The Cyclones will tip off against the Red Raiders on Saturday at 2 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
