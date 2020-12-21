As the Iowa State Cyclones look forward to a near two week break from playing they still have to come up against Drake University before earning a well deserved rest.
The Cyclones currently sit at 5-3 (2-0 Big 12) and are on a three game winning streak which they hope to extend Tuesday night.
In their last game against Kansas State, the Cyclones showed what they're capable of on the offensive end having scored 54 points in the second half against the Wildcats. That scoring came from efficiency from the three point line as the Cyclones shot 48 percent from deep and found contribution from a handful of players.
The Cyclones went on to blow out the Wildcats 91-69 and had five players reach double figures in scoring. Head Coach Bill Fennelly credits the team's ability to take care of the ball as one of the driving forces behind their big win against Kansas State.
“I think the biggest stat in the Kansas State game was we only had five turnovers the entire game when we scored 91 points,” Fennelly said. “I think if we can take care of the ball, decision making is such a huge part of the game and our kids are learning that, hopefully we can build on what we did in the second half in the game against Kansas State.”
As the team starts to look like it is coming together this season with three consecutive wins, they're focused on taking things one game at a time.
Junior forward Ashley Joens feels no added pressure for the Cyclones' match-up with Drake despite it being the last game before a break.
“It’s just another game, you go out, you follow the scouting report, you do what you're supposed to do and play hard and execute,” Joens said. “That’s all you can do.”
As the Cyclones look forward to continuing their momentum from last time out against the Wildcats, they will have to ensure to keep their turnovers to a minimum and come out the gate strong in the scoring department.
The team is focused and ready to play as they get ready to take on the Drake Bulldogs with tip off starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
