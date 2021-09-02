The Iowa State soccer team is set for another test this weekend as they prepare to face Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. The Cyclones have lost their last three games by a score of 2-1 each and are looking to get back on track this weekend.
Although the team has lost their last three games, they have played well together and put in some great performances in the eyes of the their head coach. Against Drake, the team recorded 26 shots to Drake’s two but fell short after two defensive errors saw the Bulldogs find the back of the net.
With the match-up against the SIU Cougars approaching, junior midfielder Mira Emma believes there were a lot of good things to take from the Drake game and apply against the Cougars.
“I think there’s a lot of positives that we could’ve taken out of that game,” Emma said. “There were moments where we dominated and I think it’s just taking moments from that game in the penalty area, defensively and offensively, clean those things up and I know in training that's what we locked on this week.”
Freshman defender Sydney Thomas, who was very lively in the Drake match-up, also commented on that performance and what things the team can work on heading into this weekend.
“I think it’s just a matter of finishing our chances that we get and capitalizing on those chances we gain from our good movement,” Thomas said. “Also defensively making sure we’re bunkering down and winning the aerial battle and clearing everything out.”
The defensive and physical battle will surely be a factor if the Cyclones are to win against the Cougars and Head Coach Matt Fannon is aware of that.
“I think it will be a real physical game and we need to win the physical battle, that’s going to matter,” Fannon said. “I think we need to be really smart in negative transition and make sure we get that piece right and it’s something we’ve worked on and become a lot better than we were last year.”
Although the physical battle will be key for the Cyclones chances of coming out on top after the 90 minutes have gone, there are other details that Fannon has his squad working on.
The Cyclones are still trying to find their team’s identity, which is relatively expected from a team as young as they are. Being able to generate as many shots as they did against Drake could be a sign of good things to come.
Fannon has already made it clear that they are “still trying to figure things out” but with a few more games left before conference play, they will surely be ready to face any challenge that is thrown their way.
The Cyclones will face-off against the SIU Cougars Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m.
The game will be the second of a four game home stint for the team and will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
