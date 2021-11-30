The Iowa State gymnastics team released its schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday, setting the Cyclones up for 10 high-level competitions this season.
The season features 10 competitions, with four of them at home. The Cyclones finished last season with a 10-8 record and will to work hard to come out and compete hard in all the meets.
The Cyclones will start their season facing Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Ames. The team will then be on the road for the next two meets, starting off against Temple in the Chow’s Winter Classic Cup at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Des Moines.
Iowa State will compete against Auburn on Jan. 21 in Auburn, Ala. The Cyclones will finish out the first month of competitions facing off against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Ames.
The Cyclones will start February on the road by taking on Denver at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13. At 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, the team will travel to St. Charles, Missouri, to compete in the Gymquarters Invitational. Iowa State will compete in the quad meet against Lindenwood, Illinois State and SEMO.
The Cyclones will compete in another quad at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Dekalb, Ill, this time against Northern Illinois, Western Michigan and Central Michigan. The team will finish out the month at home, taking on Lindenwood at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in Ames.
Iowa State opens March with a meet against Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on March 4 in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Cyclones will compete hard for a win in the Cy-Hawk series, as Iowa got the better of them last season.
The Cyclones will finish out the regular season with a quad meet against Missouri, Illinois and Lindenwood on March 12 in Columbia, Mo. The 2022 Big 12 Championships will take place on March 19 in Denver.
The 2022 NCAA Championships are set to start with regionals on March 31 through April 2. The time and location of the regional meet will be announced at a later date.
The 2022 season will come to an end on April 15 through April 16 with the NCAA Championship final rounds at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
