The Iowa State softball team finished their second day of play at the UT-Arlington Boerner Invitational on Saturday.
The team was off to a great start on the first day of play, beating North Texas 7-1 and UT Arlington 8-2.
Their only game of the day was against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, beating them 6-3.
Mikayla Ramos, catcher for the Cyclones, had a home run hit to right field in the third inning, giving the Cyclones a good field advantage.
Sami Williams, first base, had a big hit in the fourth inning, tripling to right field, sending herself and her teammate Ellie Spelhaug home.
Ramos singled to right field in the fifth inning, helping Kali Gose, center field, advance to second and sending Schaben home.
The Cyclones finish out tournament play Sunday against Missouri State and Wichita State.
The team will be heading to Columbia, Missouri, to compete in the Missouri Tournament, March 12-14.
