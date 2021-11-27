The Iowa State wrestling team opened the dual meet portion of the season on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum with back-to-back convincing wins over Army and California Baptist University (CBU).
The Cyclones first defeated the Cadets 25-9 and then blanked the Lancers 39-0 to close out the day.
Defending NCAA Champion David Carr notched two wins for Iowa State in the 157-pound division.
The All-American first defeated Army senior Markus Hartman by technical fall 19-2 and then took down Cal Baptist junior AJ Raya 14-3 on a major decision in the final match of the afternoon. The pair of victories now has Carr on a 39-match winning streak that dates back to December of 2019.
Redshirt senior Marcus Coleman was also a two-match winner on Saturday in the 184-pound weight class, as he now claims a 5-0 record on the season after three wins at the Daktronics Open on Nov. 21. The Ames native claimed victory over Cadets senior Brad Laughlin in the opening matchup of the day 4-1 on decision, and then closed out the afternoon with a 19-1 win on technical fall to add five more points to Cyclones' total.
Sophomores Ramazan Attasauov and Yonger Bastida and junior Joel Devine also got a pair of wins in their respective weight classes. Attasauov was victorious in the 133-pound division first against Army's Mark Montgomery when he recorded five takedowns (13-4 on major decision) and against Cal Baptist's Hunter Leake (10-5 on decision).
Bastida recorded nine takedowns against CBU junior Areck Lopez to earn a 23-8 victory and another pair of takedowns to edge out Army senior J.T. Brown 4-3 in the 197-pound weight class.
Joel Devine made his season debut in the 174-pound division after having wrestled at 184 pounds last season. The West Des Moines native allowed just one point in both of his matches on Saturday, first blanking Army's Clayton Fielden 5-0 on decision before finishing off his afternoon with a 19-1 technical fall victory over CBU freshman Louis Rojas.
A full list of the results can be found here.
Across both matches, the Cyclones held a 52-8 advantage on takedowns over their opponents. Nine of the 20 matches were also decided by either technical fall or a major decision.
Iowa State will return to Hilton Coliseum at 9 a.m. on Sunday to compete in the Harold Nichols Open.
