Iowa State traveled to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to compete in the Big 4 Classic. They faced tough matchups and came out of the weekend with one win and two losses.
Drake got the jump on Iowa State early in the first game. Drake stole home in the first inning and scored again off a bases-loaded walk in the second to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Drake extended their lead in the third inning by putting five more scores on the board. A couple of errors by the Cyclones allowed two more Drake runners to score.
A three-run homer by the Bulldogs in the fourth inning would put them up 12-0.
Drake would score two more runs in the fifth inning to finish off their scoring for the day.
Iowa State started to fight back in the top of the fifth inning by scoring off a sac fly and a two-run home run by sophomore Camille Marin.
Iowa State scored one more run in the top of the ninth inning off a sac fly, but Drake’s lead would be too much. The Cyclones finished the first game with a 14-4 loss to Drake.
Similar to the first game, Iowa State started slow in the game against UNI.
UNI got an early lead on the Cyclones by scoring off a passed ball in the first inning. A home run in the second inning would put the Panthers up 2-0.
Iowa State finally got their offense moving in the top of the fifth inning, as a three-run homer from senior Mikayla Ramos gave them a 3-2 lead.
The runs did not stop there, as senior Kasey Simpson homered in the 7th inning and sophomore Kali Gose homered in the eighth.
Iowa State would finish the day scoring two more runs in the ninth inning to give them a 7-2 victory over UNI.
In the third and final game of the weekend, Iowa took an early lead on the Cyclones by scoring one run in the first inning.
The Hawkeyes would score off a solo home run in the top of the third inning to extend their lead to 2-0.
Iowa State answered back late in the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run by Junior Alesia Ranches.
The Cyclones could not overcome the Hawkeye’s lead and fell 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.