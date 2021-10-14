The Iowa State women’s golf team heads to Palo Alto, California, for the Stanford Intercollegiate that begins Friday.
The Cyclones come off the Windy City Collegiate outside Chicago, having finished 10th of the 15 teams. The Stanford Intercollegiate possesses a similarly competitive field to go along with the beautiful Stanford Golf Course, regarded as one of the best in the country. Stanford heads into the tournament as clear favorites after winning the Windy City Collegiate just two weeks ago.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had the best finish of her career at the Windy City Collegiate, ending up in fourth place with a three-round score of 218. Warda Amira Rawof and Liyana Durisic enjoyed top-25 finishes as well. The Cyclones have shown the ability to compete with some of the nation’s best women’s golf teams.
As talked about in the most recent takeaways piece from the last event for the Cyclones, starting faster will be a key in this tournament. If they bring more consistency and get better results outside of their top-three golfers, the Cyclone women will have a good chance at finishing in the top-five.
This will be the final tournament for ISU in the fall before play resumes in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 6 at the UCF Challenge.
Golfstat.com will be the place to follow the women beginning Friday. Ruby Chou begins things on the tenth hole for the Cyclones at 11:10 a.m., followed by Charley Jacobs, Durisic, Amira Rawof, and Jeeravivitaporn in that order.
