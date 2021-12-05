Following the team’s first loss of the season at LSU on Thursday, the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones were back at home Sunday with a chance to tune up before Wednesday’s Cy-Hawk matchup.
It was a bit of a slow start to the first quarter, as the Cyclones were up 11-10 over the Longwood Lancers at the under-five media timeout while shooting only 30 percent from the floor. After the timeout, Iowa State went on a big run to end the quarter with a 23-13 lead.
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw saw her first minutes of the season after dealing with an injury dating back to last year, which was a much-needed development for an Iowa State squad in serious need of some backcourt depth.
It was a solid performance in all facets in the second quarter, with Ashley and Aubrey Joens leading the way to a 48-25 halftime lead. The sisters combined for two-thirds of Iowa State’s points, with Aubrey scoring 18 points to go with eight rebounds and Ashley scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.
The Cyclones were 13-13 on free throws, while the Lancers did not have a single attempt at the half. The home side also had 23 points off of turnovers to Longwood’s three.
Iowa State was on cruise control throughout the second half, putting together their highest scoring quarter in the third while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.
In the end, it was a 94-56 victory for the Cyclones.
Aubrey Joens had yet another “best game of her career” performance, as the sophomore led the team with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Five players scored in double figures for the Cyclones, and the team shot 22-23 on free throws while converting on 37 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.
Back in the win column, the 8-1 Cyclones squad will be in Hilton Coliseum once again on Wednesday for this season’s highly anticipated Cy-Hawk matchup.
