Iowa State earned a big win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders following a loss to the Texas Longhorns their last time out on the floor. The Cyclones started the game fast and kept that tempo going the whole game as they blew out the Red Raiders 99-72.
The 28 point win comes thanks in large part to the Cyclones hitting a program record 19 three pointers, shooting 50 percent from deep.
In addition to their record-setting three point shooting, the Cyclones were able to hold Texas Tech to 20 percent from beyond the arc as the Red Raiders shot 3-15.
The Cyclones were able to contain the likes of guards Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon as Gray finished with 15 points and Gordon finished with 17.
The Cyclones grew their lead early as they headed into the half up 50-27 but with that lead came an injury to center Kristin Scott. Scott went down hard at the end of the second quarter and headed back to the locker room with an apparent back injury and the severity of the injury is currently unknown.
Despite the loss of Scott, the Cyclones were able to carry their hot shooting into the second half where they would further extend their lead against the Red Raiders.
This game saw contribution from multiple Cyclones as five players finished in double figures with Lexi Donarski leading the way scoring wise. Donarski alongside fellow freshman Emily Ryan and Kylie Feuerbach each had a big role in the Cyclones' big win.
Donarski finished with 25 points while Emily Ryan finished with a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists and Feuerbach ended the game with 12 points.
With the Cyclones' freshman leading the way they were able to bounce back from their previous loss at Texas and in a big way. This win now sets them up for their next game against Oklahoma State which will be back at home at the Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State now improves their record to 7-4 (3-1 Big 12) and now sit third in the Big 12 behind Baylor and Kansas.
Their next game against Oklahoma State takes place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
