Iowa State women’s basketball freshman Kylie Feuerbach has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Cyclones. The news was first reported by Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register late Monday evening.
Iowa State freshman Kylie Feuerbach has entered the transfer portal.— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 6, 2021
The freshman settled in nicely with the team and was crucial to their rotation and success in the 2020-21 season.
Feuerbach averaged six points and three rebounds in 28 games this season and started nearly every game for the Cyclones. Feuerbach was able to make a lot of big shots this season and change the tide of games, which made her a valuable player for Iowa State.
The 6-foot guard scored in double figures six times in her first season as a Cyclone.
The Sycamore, Illinois, native came to Iowa State in one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in program history with Lexi Donarski, Aubrey Joens and Emily Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.