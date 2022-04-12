The Iowa State women’s golf team finished up the third and final round in sixth place at The Bruzzy, wrapping up the regular season with a top-10 finish.
Iowa State finished the second round shooting 290 after the round was halted due to darkness Monday and turned in a 282 (-6) as a team in the third round.
Baylor finished in first place with a low score of 843 (-21) overall. TCU had the lowest scoring third round at 276 (-12).
Durisic leads the way
Liyana Durisic finished tied for fifth in the individual standings with her third-round score of 69 (-3), good for her second career top-five finish.
Durisic’s first top-five finish came in the first tournament of the fall, where she finished tied for first in the Wolverine Invite.
The Bruzzy also marked the second time Durisic has shot 210 in a tournament.
In the third round for Durisic, she had five birdies with just two bogeys. Three birdies came on the front nine, two birdies came on the back nine, and she had a bogey on both the front and back.
All Cyclones score well
The Cyclones ended the third round and the tournament with emphasis. Four out of the five golfers finished at even-par or under in the third round.
In the third round, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn shot a 69 (-3). Jeeravivitaporn was able to capture a top-15 finish after starting with a first-round 76 (+4).
This is Jeeravivitaporn’s sixth top-15 finish of the season.
Ruby Chou and Charley Jacobs shot a 72 (E) in the third round. Jacobs tied for 32nd, and Chou tied for 38th overall.
Warda Rawof had her best round of the tournament in the third round, shooting a 73 (+1). Rawof finished tied for 46th.
The front nine holes for the Cyclones were big in propelling them into a sixth-place finish. The Cyclones had a total of 11 birdies and just two bogeys.
Momentum into Big 12 Championship
With a big third-round finish for the Cyclones and a pick-me-up tournament from the Silverado Showdown a week prior, Iowa State looks ready to tackle the Big 12 Championship.
Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas, who finished one, two, three and four in The Bruzzy, will be Iowa State’s toughest challenge in the Big 12 Championship.
The Big 12 Championship will be April 22–24 in Hockley, Texas.
