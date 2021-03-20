The Iowa State softball team finished their second day of play at the Billiken Bash in Saint Louis on Saturday, taking out St Louis in the second game of the weekend tournament.
The Cyclones are off to a solid start, beating Saint Louis 11-2 on their first day of play Friday and beating it again 7-2 on their second day of play.
Skyler Ramos hit a home run to center field in the first inning, sending her teammate Sami Williams home to give them the first run of the game.
Williams singled up the middle in the second inning, sending Ramos and Alyssa Orr to add to that home.
Williams was again able to hit a single but through the left side in the sixth inning, sending her teammate Angelica Gonzalez home.
The Cyclones play Saint Louis for a third time on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
