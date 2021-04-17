A regular season of ups and downs for the Iowa State men's golf team has come to a close at the Thunderbird Collegiate in Phoenix, Arizona.
In the final event before the Big 12 Championship tournament, the Cyclones finished in 14th out of 17 teams.
The Cyclones entered the Saturday in 12th place, but a score of 294 in the final round pushed the team back to 14th. Iowa State finished with a three-round score of 860 (284-282-294).
All five of the team's golfers finished within five strokes of each other to finish the event.
Leading the way for the team was Lachlan Barker, finishing in a tie for 56th, after finishing with a score of 74 in the final round.
Tripp Kinney finished just a stroke behind Barker after posting a 72 in the final round. This landed Kinney in 64th place at the event.
TCU may be picking up some momentum heading into the conference championships as they won the event by four strokes, finishing with a team score of 818 (274-264-280).
Iowa State will compete next at the Big 12 Championship starting on April 26.
Iowa State Scores
T56. Lachlan Barker- 216 (72-70-74)
T64. Tripp Kinney- 217 (74-71-72)
T69. Ricky Costello- 218 (65-79-74)
T75. Frank Lindwall- 219 (75-67-77)
T80. Nate Vance- 221 (73-74-74)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.