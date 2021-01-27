The Iowa State men’s golf team finished in eighth place in its first competition of the spring season Wednesday at the Arizona Intercollegiate.
The Cyclones finished with a three-round 884 total. Arizona finished in first place at a total of 850. This was the first time since the 2017-18 season the Cyclones finished below fifth place at the event.
Iowa State junior Lachlan Barker was the runner-up medalist, putting up numbers of 70-70-71 for a 2-under 211 tally. Barker was two shots shy of Brad Reeves of Arizona.
Barker's runner-up finish matched his career best as a Cyclone.
Tripp Kinney ended his first spring tournament in a tie for 17th place at 218, only seven shots behind Barker. Kinney struggled in the first round of the tournament, overall going 2-under through the final 36 holes with rounds of 69 and 71.
The Cyclones plan to compete again at the Prestige at PGA West on Feb. 15-17 in La Quinta, California.
Iowa State Scores
2. Lachlan Barker (70-70-71 = 211)
T17. Tripp Kinney (78-69-71 = 218)
T53. Ricky Costello (75-73-77 = 225)
T78. Nate Vance (80-76-74 = 230)
T90. Lukas Pany (80-77-77 = 234)
