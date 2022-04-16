AMES — Iowa State softball suffered a tough loss Saturday afternoon at the hands of Texas Tech, ending a three-game series with the Red Raiders with a final score of 9-1.
Going into the game, the series was tied 1-1. However, after five innings, the Cyclones could not battle back from the heat that Texas Tech brought.
The Cyclones started off strong in the first inning with an immediate strike out by junior starting pitcher Ellie Spelhaug.
That strikeout was against Texas Tech’s second baseman Arianna Villa, who started the game Friday with a home run.
Other than a Texas Tech double, the score remained 0-0 after a quick first inning.
Texas Tech came out hot in the second inning scoring nine runs that included a home run and three RBI by the Raider’s Abbie Orrick.
At the beginning of the third inning, Iowa State’s Janessa Jasso entered the game to pitch for Spelhaug.
Iowa State’s catcher was also switched from Mikayla Ramos to Natalie Wellet.
Although Jasso hasn’t had a lot of innings this season, she continued to pitch for the Cyclones for the rest of the game and only allowed Texas Tech to get one hit.
The Cyclones were able to get on the board in the third inning but only one run was scored.
Center fielder Skyler Ramos had the run after a hit by Angelina Allen along with two stolen bases.
Iowa State’s Alesia Ranches had a triple in the fourth inning but things continued to stay slow as the game ended after five innings.
“Our offense just wasn’t able to generate enough runs,” Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
Pinkerton said he needs to figure out a better approach for helping his team slow down and focus on what is in front of them instead of what has already happened.
“That’s on me…we’ve got to eliminate letting things roll up on us,” Pinkerton said.
Additionally, Pinkerton said it’s how his team responds that will be the most important.
The final stats for the Cyclones were one run, two hits and one error. The Raiders had nine runs, five hits and no errors.
There is a lot of work that Iowa State has to do but as Pinkerton’s Dad used to say, “you can’t cry over spilled milk.”
Iowa State will be back at the Cyclone Sports Complex 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.