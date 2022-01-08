After splitting their first two Big 12 contests in Hilton Coliseum, T.J. Otzelberger and his No. 11 Cyclones traveled to Oklahoma to put their 13-1 record on the line against the Sooners.
The Cyclones have played just one other true road game this season, that being at Creighton during the non-conference slate. They also played two games in Brooklyn, both wins against Xavier and Memphis.
Oklahoma also started its Big 12 season at 1-1, and had an overall record of 11-3 coming into their tilt against Iowa State.
Izaiah Brockington started out a scorching-hot 5-5 from the field, and had 14 points through 12 minutes to keep them in the game early. Oklahoma made 50 percent of their threes early on to pace the game and get out to a 21-18 lead.
The score at halftime was 36-32 in favor of the Cyclones, with Brockington leading all scorers with 16 points. Tanner Groves, another highly touted transfer, led the Sooners with 10 points and three rebounds.
Iowa State and Hunter came out firing early in the second half, and built an 11-point lead with seven second-half points from Hunter in the first few minutes. Hunter continued his stellar second half to overtake Brockington in total scoring, putting up 18 points on 8-10 shooting as the Cyclones held onto their lead.
It was a 59-56 game at the under-eight media timeout, as the Sooners continued to try and climb back from the second-half deficit they found themselves in. Elijah Harkless contributed multiple timely buckets throughout the second frame and got up to a team-leading 15 points.
Oklahoma had a run of their own as they took an eight-point lead, 69-61, with about five minutes to go as they made six shots in a row at one point.
The Cyclones have rarely had their defense fail them, but it was occurring at the wrong time for Otzelberger and his team as their offense started to go quiet as well.
Oklahoma continued their strong surge to go up 12 with two minutes to go, and the Iowa State offense never returned to form.
The Sooners would emerge victorious with three players scoring in double digits and a 21-5 run through the closing minutes of the second half put the game away.
