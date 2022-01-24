After starting 5-0 in Big 12 play, a week full of adversity resulted in blowout losses to Texas and Baylor by the Iowa State women’s basketball program.
Those losses have dropped the Cyclones from No. 7 to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Monday.
Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas and Baylor (who were tied at No. 15 last week) have moved up to No. 9 and No. 11, respectively.
Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 18, and Kansas State moved back into the top-25 following Ayoka Lee’s record-breaking 61 point performance against the Wildcats on Sunday.
Still in a three-way tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma for first in the conference, the Cyclones will try to get back in the win column on Wednesday against Kansas.
With Ashley and Aubrey Joens getting back into the lineup against Baylor, Iowa State is relatively healthy and well-positioned to keep competing throughout a very difficult Big 12 schedule.
