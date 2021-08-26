A second-half goal wasn't enough to spark for the Iowa State soccer team, as they fell to in-state rivals Iowa 2-1 Thursday in Iowa City. The Cyclones now have a record of 1-2-0, while the Hawkeyes stay undefeated at 3-0-0.
Iowa struck early in the match, taking a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute through former Cyclone Courtney Powell, who transferred to the Hawkeyes squad this past spring, with senior midfielder Hailey Rydberg providing the assist. The Hawkeyes controlled the pace of play throughout the match, registering 19 shots to the Cyclones' six over the course of the 90 minutes.
Iowa State was reduced to 10 players in the 54th minute after freshman defender Tyra Shand received her second yellow card after fouling Hawkeyes senior Sara Wheaton. Shand received her first card in the 24th minute. Iowa doubled their lead shortly after Wheaton's ejection, with an assist from freshman Addie Bundy.
Iowa State pegged one back in the 72nd minute thanks to freshman forward Magdalena Keck's debut goal as a Cyclone with an assist from junior Claudia Najera. Junior midfielder Mira Emma had a chance to tie the match in the 87th minute, but her shot flew wide of the goal. Junior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was also kept busy throughout the match, recording 11 saves.
Iowa State will play their first home match on Sunday against Drake, with the game set to kickoff at 1 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.