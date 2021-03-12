It was a competitive, back-and-forth kind of match for the Iowa State volleyball team Friday, who took on DePaul at the McGrath-Phillips Arena for their first of two matches between this pair of teams.
The Blue Demons ultimately won out in five tight sets, winning by a score of 25-23, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25 and 15-9. They now have a 0.500 winning percentage at 5-5, while the Cyclones are now at 6-11 on the year overall, as well as 1-2 during the spring season.
The Cyclones returned to court for the first time in nearly two weeks after having previously traveled to Milwaukee during the last weekend in February, when they went 1-1 against St. Louis and Marquette.
It was an offensive battle against the Blue Demons for Iowa State, as both teams kept feeding to their hitters for big kills and traded the lead multiple times.
For Iowa State, the offensive side of the ball was led by three front-row players in juniors Avery Rhodes, Eleanor Holthaus and sophomore Kenzie Mantz. The trio combined for two-thirds of the Cyclones' kills, knotting 40 in total with both Rhodes and Holthaus having 14, while Mantz had 12. Senior Piper Mauck also had a strong performance, providing a team-leading 52 assists for the Cyclones as well as 14 digs on the defensive end.
The first set was the beginning of a match of runs for both teams, as Iowa State jumped out to a 9-6 lead off of a perfect start by Mantz, recording three kills on her first three attempts, and finished the match with a hitting percentage of 0.321. DePaul then capitalized on Iowa State's mistakes and won the first set 25-23.
The second set was another close encounter, with Iowa State again building a lead at 4-0. From there, the duo of Rhodes and Mantz continued their offensive outputs, recording three kills as the Cyclones pulled away with the second set 25-20.
The third set continued the theme of competitive play, as the Cyclones built a 10-6 lead off an attack error from Bailey Nelson, but DePaul's front line answered back with a run of their own thanks to kills by Pressly and freshman Rachel Krasowski to pull them back into set at 15-15. With the score again tied at 24 all, the Cyclones lost an opportunity to secure the set with another pair of errors by Holthaus and Grieman and a kill by junior transfer Allison Dennemann, and DePaul won out 26-24.
The fourth set, like the second, was another offensive display by the Cyclones, with Piper Mauck again setting up Iowa State's attackers of Grieman, Mantz and Rhodes for big kills. The Cyclones got out to a 15-11 lead, and continued to apply the pressure on the Blue Demons by producing big points down the stretch, eventually taking the fourth set 25-20 on a kill by Grieman.
The fifth and final set was one of runs produced by DePaul, who got off to a fast 7-2 start as Iowa State used up both of their timeouts early. The Blue Demons never looked back from there, ultimately hitting 0.375 as a team and pulling away with a 15-9 win to take the set and match on two kills by Avarie Evans-Allen.
Iowa State and DePaul will be back for a rematch at at 4 p.m. Saturday at the McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago. The match will once again be livestreamed on DePaul's website, along with live stats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.