The Iowa State soccer team began their home campaign on Sunday with a loss against in-state opponents Drake. The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season by defeating the Cyclones 2-1, with both goals coming before halftime. Drake now boasts a record of 1-0-2, while Iowa State lost their second consecutive match with an overall mark of 1-0-3.
Drake got the match off to a quick start, scoring their first goal in the fifth minute through forward Hallie Peak. The freshman from Marion, Iowa scored her debut goal for the Bulldogs on her team's first shot attempt.
Iowa State answered back with a goal of their own in the 32nd minute thanks to freshman Morina Suter-Doerig. Like Peak, Suter-Doerig also opened her collegiate scoring log, and was provided with an assist from junior midfielder Mira Emma. The assist was Emma's second of the season, and she also led the Cyclones in shots taken with five.
The Bulldogs countered again just three minutes later, again on a season-debut goal from senior Alison Walls, with Libby Helverson. The shot was Drake's second and last of the match, with both of their attempts finding the back of the net. The Cyclones took 26 shots, with 13 being on-goal.
The second half was a defensive affair, with the Bulldogs countering the Cyclones' ever-present attack. Drake goalkeeper Kelsie Stone earned her team the win by finishing the match with 10 saves, compared to two from Iowa State keeper Jordan Silkowitz. The score stayed the same way through the second half, with Drake claiming victory 2-1 over the Iowa State.
The Cyclones will continue their home schedule next Sunday, when they will host SIU-Edwardsville at 1 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.