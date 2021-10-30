After its win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Ames, Iowa State traveled to Morgantown to try and extend its Big 12 winning streak to four games.
A rainy day, at least to start, in West Virginia featured a couple of splash plays in an offensive-heavy first quarter.
A 70-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall and a 68-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Tarique Milton gave the Cyclones their two scores of the quarter.
After a Leddie Brown rush from two yards out and a pass into double coverage to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for West Virginia, the game was tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured a field goal each, with Iowa State tying up the game at 17 about 30 seconds before halftime.
Aside from Hall's 70-yard run, he had just 11 yards on his other nine carries. Purdy completed eight of his 15 passes for 129 yards and the score to Milton in the first half.
Four minutes into the second half, Jake Hummel sniffed out a short pass from Doege and scored on the interception return, giving the Cyclones a 24-17 lead.
The strong play of Hummel was of great importance, as senior Mike Rose was held out of this game after getting banged up the last time out.
West Virginia responded as they did in that first quarter with two big plays, one of which being a touchdown from Doege to tie the game back up at 24 with eight and a half minutes left in the third quarter.
Breece Hall had his second huge run of the day, a 53-yard scamper on a drive that was capped off by a one-yard run from Purdy to put the Cyclones up, 31-24.
Hall went over 100 yards for the game on that drive, his fifth time eclipsing triple digits this season.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Doege found Winston Wright Jr. over the middle to tie the game at 31. The play came on fourth down and was from 22 yards out.
West Virginia got the ball back with about ten minutes to go in the game, and drove right down the field using deep pass plays before Brown scored his second touchdown of the game to go up 38-31.
Iowa State proceeded to drive down the field themselves, with the Cyclones relying on Brock Purdy's legs as they went. Purdy had runs of 22 and 23 yards on the drive.
In the case of the Cyclones, however, they were unable to punch it in as Breece Hall fumbled on the goal line and the Mountaineers recovered with five and a half minutes to go, and West Virginia took over.
The Cyclones got a rare stop and took over with three minutes and forty seconds remaining with a chance to tie the game at 38.
They got all the way to the 30 yard line of West Virginia but the last-ditch effort was not enough.
Iowa State gave up the most yards they have all season with Rose out, allowing the Moutaineers to go for 492 yards in the game.
West Virginia is now 2-3 in the Big 12 and Iowa State fell to 5-3, and 3-2 in the Big 12 with the loss.
The Cyclones take on the Texas Longhorns in their next game in Jack Trice Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.