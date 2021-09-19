The Iowa State soccer team came up short against South Dakota on Sunday, as they dropped their final conference matchup against the Coyotes 1-0 in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Cyclones now sit with a record of 3-5 on the year.
South Dakota took the lead in the 25th minute after senior Jordan Centineo's cross from the left side found teammate Alexis Mitchell, who floated it past Cyclones goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Despite being surrounded by four Iowa State defenders, Mitchell found the open space to score her second goal of the season.
Iowa State had their chances as well throughout the match to equalize, but just couldn't find the back of the net. The Cyclones held a 13-5 advantage in shots over the Coyotes, as they had several opportunities go over the crossbar. Freshman Anna Lindgren led the Cyclone offense with four shots, including three on-goal.
Fellow freshman Magdalena Keck had the chance of the match in the 79th minute when she had the ball inside the six-yard box with just the keeper to beat, but sent the shot high over goal to keep the scoreline 1-0.
The Cyclones will be back in action on Friday as they begin conference play against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia. The match is set to kick off at 6 pm.
